MLG Capital Raises its Largest Investment Fund in Fastest Timeline in Company History

Private real estate investment manager hits fundraising target of $200 million and prepares to launch next fund

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Brookfield-based MLG Capital is about to cap off its largest investment fund to-date, MLG Private Fund IV LLC, which exceeded its $200 million equity raise goal over five months ahead of schedule.

"With a targeted equity raise goal of $200 million, 'Fund IV' exceeded expectations and was raised in the fastest timeline in MLG Capital's over 33-year history," said David Binder, Vice President at the firm. "This is a testament of trust from our investor family and deeply fuels our daily commitment to their investment success."

Launched in October of 2018, Fund IV, will officially close upon achieving $250 million in equity, or in March of 2021, whichever comes first. The firm noted they anticipate achieving the $250 million mark by end of 2020.

The Fund is currently diversified into over 6,400 multi-family units and over 1.6 million commercial square feet across 12 states, building into the MLG Capital portfolio of real estate investments across the country.

"Overall, our fund's private real estate portfolio does not move with the public liquid markets that have seen high volatility as of late. Our dedication to our core values, exceptional underwriting standards, historically tested objectives, focus smart real estate deals and use of low-to-moderate-leverage, all help us to execute consistently over time," said Tim Wallen, Principal and CEO.

The firm will launch and begin accepting new investments into its next fund soon, continuing its growth strategy aimed at opening a new fund offering every two years or so. The next fund will continue MLG's focus on geographic, asset class and asset type diversification for investors. For each of its funds, MLG Capital targets 20 to 25 investments located in markets with high growth potential. The funds target tax-efficient income to investors via robust cash-on-cash distributions and appreciation over time.

"We're excited to preserve the integrity of our series of funds and to identify new areas of opportunities with our next fund. Our growth to-date is driven by our talented people, who work diligently to produce great results for our investors. I believe this growth will be sustained by maintaining our dual deal sourcing strategies, partnering with other real estate operators and leveraging our deep relationships within our historic local markets," said Wallen.

###

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately 24 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 19,300 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $2.5 billion. MLG Capital targets to acquire between $400 and $500 million in commercial real estate annually; with approximately half of those acquisitions involving strategic partners.** For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's news room.

For more information, contact:

Holly Haseley, Vice President of Public Relations

Laughlin Constable

hhaseley@laughlin.com

414-839-9273 (cell)

This release is for informational purposes only and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (as modified or supplemented from time to time, the "Memorandum") of MLG Private Fund IV LLC (the "Main Fund") and MLG 1099 Dividend Fund IV LLC (the "Parallel Fund," and together with the Main Fund, the "Fund"), the limited liability company agreements (the "LLCAs") of the Main Fund and the Parallel Fund, each as may be amended and/or modified form time to time, and a subscription agreement related thereto, copies of which will be made available upon request and should be reviewed before purchasing a Units in the Fund. This release is not intended to be relied upon as the basis for an investment decision, and is not, and should not be assumed to be, complete. The contents of this release are not to be considered as legal, business or tax advice, and each prospective investor should consult its own attorney, business advisor and tax advisor as to legal, business, and tax advice. This release does not constitute an offer or solicitation in any state or other jurisdiction to subscribe for or purchase limited partnership interests in an offering. Recipients of this release agree that the manager and offerings, its affiliates and their respective partners, members, employees, officers, directors, agents, and representatives shall have no liability for any misstatement or omission of fact or for any opinion expressed herein. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein.

**as of 9/30/2020. Value is consistent of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 9/30/2020. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

SOURCE: MLG Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612750/MLG-Capital-Raises-its-Largest-Investment-Fund-in-Fastest-Timeline-in-Company-History