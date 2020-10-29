In Resilient in the downturn we highlighted how a strong showing from mVISE-s services business (+6% y-o-y) saw it deliver growth, margin uplift and cash flow in H1 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this was partially offset by another shortfall in product sales, which were affected. Nevertheless, mVISE remains confident about its longer-term prospects here. This appears to be shared by the market; consensus sees sales growth accelerating to 15% in FY21 and the rating (c 18x FY21 EV/EBIT) stands at a premium to a pure-play service company.

