Although COVID-19 continues to make signing new business challenging, Mensch und Maschine (M+M) has managed to report a small increase in revenue over the first nine months of FY20 (9M20). Combined with careful cost control, this has translated to a 20% increase in EBIT over the same period. While the FY20 EPS guidance range has been lowered slightly, the company is confident it can resume its growth trajectory in FY21.

