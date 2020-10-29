Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Unglaublicher News-Flow!!! Diese Firma liefert einfach gewaltig ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Stuttgart
29.10.20
15:10 Uhr
36,910 Euro
-0,480
-1,28 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,10037,24018:43
37,11037,25018:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2020 | 18:05
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orion Oyj: Prosecutor pressed charges against a member of Orion's Board of Directors for a suspected securities market offence - the suspected offence is not related to Orion

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 OCTOBER 2020 at 19.00 EET

Prosecutor pressed charges against a member of Orion's Board of Directors for a suspected securities market offence - the suspected offence is not related to Orion

In accordance with the rules of the stock exchange, Orion Corporation discloses the following information:

It has come to the attention of Orion Corporation that Ari Lehtoranta, a member of Orion's Board of Directors, has been charged in a securities markets case concerning suspected disclosure offence. According to the information Orion has, the matter is related to Mr. Lehtoranta's operations as the CEO of Nokian Tyres Plc in 2015-2016. According to the information Orion has, Mr. Lehtoranta has denied any involvement in criminal activity.

The suspected offence is not related to Orion and Orion will not comment on the matter.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO		 Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Terhi Ormio, VP, Communications
tel. +358 10 426 4646

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

ORION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.