Orion Oyj: Prosecutor pressed charges against a member of Orion's Board of Directors for a suspected securities market offence - the suspected offence is not related to Orion

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 OCTOBER 2020 at 19.00 EET



Prosecutor pressed charges against a member of Orion's Board of Directors for a suspected securities market offence - the suspected offence is not related to Orion

In accordance with the rules of the stock exchange, Orion Corporation discloses the following information:

It has come to the attention of Orion Corporation that Ari Lehtoranta, a member of Orion's Board of Directors, has been charged in a securities markets case concerning suspected disclosure offence. According to the information Orion has, the matter is related to Mr. Lehtoranta's operations as the CEO of Nokian Tyres Plc in 2015-2016. According to the information Orion has, Mr. Lehtoranta has denied any involvement in criminal activity.

The suspected offence is not related to Orion and Orion will not comment on the matter.

