Partnership enabling the seamless integration of Voluntis' digital therapeutics within existing clinical workflows

Integration of Voluntis' Theraxium platform with the Redox Engine used by more than 900 healthcare organizations using 55 EHRs across the US

New capability now offered by Voluntis to its life sciences partners, first in oncology with extensions planned in other therapeutic areas

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today its strategic partnership with Redox, the leading interoperability platform for healthcare data exchange. The partnership will allow providers to automate and adapt insights on their patients' treatment journey within their Electronic Health Records (EHR) to enhance care and collaboration. Redox and Voluntis will work together in an effort to improve the integration of digital therapeutics as part of routine clinical practice and enrich EHR data with actionable insights on how patients experience their treatment at home. Clinical staff will be better equipped to anticipate and implement responsive care strategies that work to serve each patient's individual needs when they need it most.

"Digital therapeutics are the next disruptive force in the healthcare industry. They offer personalized therapeutic interventions for patients that are configured by their care team and backed by clinical evidence," said Voluntis CEO Pierre Leurent. "With the collaboration of Redox, we intend to strengthen the ability of our Theraxium platform, and the digital therapeutics it supports, to work seamlessly with EHRs and be a fully integrated component of routine care

As part of the collaboration, the two companies will integrate Voluntis' digital therapeutics platform, Theraxium, with Redox' interoperability platform. The new capabilities will benefit all the solutions developed by Voluntis together with or on behalf of its life sciences partners.

Today, more than 900 healthcare organizations using 55 EHR vendors trust Redox to strategically integrate digital health solutions into their day-to-day operations. Through this partnership, the Voluntis portfolio of products are immediately interoperable with any organization using Redox for healthcare data exchange to optimize the provider and patient experience.

"As we navigate a challenging time in healthcare, it's exciting to see companies like Voluntis paving the way for the future of how digital health solutions are brought to market and the extensive value they deliver," said Niko Skievaski, co-founder and president at Redox. "Putting the power of information directly into the hands of providers and patients will help ensure actionable insights for these individuals living with chronic and rare diseases and will change the trajectory of coordinated care. We're proud of our work with Voluntis to find more advanced ways to create a frictionless information workflow to improve care and outcomes.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis' solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit www.voluntis.com, or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter.

Mnemo: VTX ISIN: FR0004183960

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,000 live connections in more than 900 healthcare delivery organizations and 250 independent software vendors in every state across the country. Redox regularly exchanges more than 11 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 55 electronic health record systems. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com. Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

