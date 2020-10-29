Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Announces Planned Integration of the GraphBLAS Engine with CyGraph

GraphBLAS, a Linear Algebra Abstraction Layer for Graph Technology

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a provider of real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis and predictive visualization technologies, today announced the planned integration of a GraphBLAS engine into its CyGraph® platform.

GraphBLAS is an API specification that defines standard building blocks for graph algorithms in the language of linear algebra. The GraphBLAS capability will enable CyGraph® to deliver analysis results at orders of magnitude faster than traditional querying methods. This is because the GraphBLAS engine provides an interface for Cypher queries to be translated into linear algebra-based matrix operations. This type of performance enhancement provides for identification of real-time cyber events and predictions.

The myriad of real-time use cases that will benefit from this new CyGraph® capability includes solution recommendations, data exploitation threat ID, and root cause determination. The GraphBLAS integrations with CyGraph® also enables enhanced Machine Learning (ML) results, by leveraging linear algebra-driven algorithms. With this capability, CyGraph® will be able to predict and rapidly determine exploitation potentials before they actually impact an organization.

Mark Lucky, Visium's CEO commented, "The addition of this technology is another demonstration of our ongoing R&D activity focused on enhancing our product offerings and providing even greater value to our customers."

Visium's CyGraph® is now available as a cloud-based security platform through Amazon Web Services. Contact us now for a product demo and schedule your deployment of Cygraph within our fully managed AWS platform to start analyzing your data vulnerabilities like you have never seen before.

The real-time security visualization engine allows users to quickly and intelligently proceed from information, to insight, to action. Cygraph® is a system that overlays context to improve network security posture, maintain situational awareness in the face of cyberattacks, and focuses on protection of business-critical assets.

MITRE-developed Cygraph® is a military-grade cybersecurity analytics and visualization platform that, through partnership and continued development by Visium, delivers:

A visualized predictive model of possible threats and attacks.

A graph knowledge database that provides a human readable visualization of threats, attacks, and correlated network events.

The capability to greatly reduce threat analysis efforts within enterprise security operation centers, providing visualized situational awareness, root cause analysis and assuring business operations are stable and secure.

About MITRE

For a half century, MITRE has worked as a strategic partner to federal agencies to solve hard problems in cybersecurity. MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

