Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Feeding America Donation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) ("Insignia") today reported the donation of 100,000 meals to Feeding America. The donations are a result of an "Insignia Cares" campaign the company launched in response to COVID-19.

"We knew from the beginning that COVID-19 would impact families across the country and wanted to use our position to help provide relief to as many as possible" said Adam May, Chief Growth Officer. The Insignia Cares campaign was designed to donate meals for every campaign the company booked from April 27th 2020 through September 1st, 2020. With companies recovering and returning to marketing activities, Insignia was able to build momentum toward 100,000 meals.

About Insignia Systems, Inc.

Insignia Systems, Inc. sells product solutions ranging from in-store to digital advertising. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers and retailers across the country rely on our deep expertise in the dynamic retail environment to provide a full suite of shopper engagement solutions.

