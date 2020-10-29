CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / On October 22, 2020, Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG. (the "Acquiror") acquired 225,000 common shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (the "Issuer") at a price of $0.10 per common share.

The Acquiror owned 7,900,000 common shares of the Issuer prior to the acquisition referred to above.

As a result of the above acquisition, the Acquiror now beneficially owns and controls a total of 8,125,000 common shares which represents approximately 10.25% of the issued common shares of the Issuer.

The 225,000 common shares were acquired by Acquiror through purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Acquiror acquired the common shares for investment purposes. Depending upon the circumstances, the Acquiror may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Issuer or dispose of all or a portion of the securities of the Issuer.

The Early Warning Report of the Acquiror will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under the Issuer's profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG.

Corporate Treasury Manager:

Sven Gollan

Telephone: +43 5522 500 429

E-mail: sven.gollan@fruchtexpress.at

SOURCE: Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613438/Fruchtexpress-Grabher-GmbH-Co-KG-Acquisition-of-Shares-Early-Warning