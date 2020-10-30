The University of Oklahoma Michael F. Price College of Business: University of Oklahoma Launches New Online MBA Program

NORMAN, OK / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / To address the growing demand for virtual graduate business education, the Michael F. Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma will launch a new online MBA program in spring 2021. The online format will make it possible for professionals to access Price College's well-established, top-ranked and accredited MBA program, regardless of where they live and work. Applications for the first cohort are currently being accepted online at mba.ou.edu through Nov. 15.

"As the state's flagship institution, we are fundamentally invested in the future of Oklahoma," said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. "Offering a more accessible path to OU's exceptional MBA program will benefit a more diverse segment of students and foster economic growth for our state - representing a true fulfillment of our purpose."

The online MBA program is designed in a flexible format consisting of eight-week modules. Classes are delivered live online during weekday evenings by the same world-class faculty as the college's full-time MBA program. The program's cohort design helps students create a valuable network linked to OU and Price College's extensive alumni networks.

The self-paced program allows students to take a course load that fits their lives. It can be completed in a little less than two years or take as many as five. Students also participate in the MBA Leadership Academy and professional development workshops, enhancing their skillsets and attractiveness to employers.

"The Price College of Business is excited to answer repeated calls from across the state and region for a high-quality and affordable online MBA program backed by the OU brand," said Corey Phelps, dean of Price College. "In addition to our full-time and professional MBA programs, and our new graduate programs in aerospace and defense, the new online MBA enables us to reach tomorrow's leaders today, wherever they are, and in a way that works with their busy schedules."

The Michael F. Price College of Business has experienced significant growth over the past five years in the number of faculty, staff and students and has become OU's second-largest college, with more than 4,900 students. The college offers undergraduate, master's, executive and doctoral programs across six academic divisions in Accounting, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, Finance, Management and International Business, Management Information Systems and Marketing and Supply Chain Management. The college's Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business is a 27,000-square-foot facility located in the heart of Oklahoma City's Innovation District and is home to the college's full-time and professional MBA programs, as well as the Executive MBA in Aerospace and Defense and the Graduate Certificate in Aerospace and Defense. Learn more about the Price College of Business at price.ou.edu.

