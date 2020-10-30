Press release

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 30 October 2020

Partners Group and UBS launch new private markets solution for wealth management clients

Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, has collaborated with UBS, the leading global wealth manager and Swiss bank, to launch a series of long-term programs that expand access to private markets for UBS' wealth management clients.

The initiative will give wealth management clients in Switzerland and other selected markets across Europe and Asia exposure to Partners Group's direct private equity investments, as well as co-investment access to certain Partners Group investments, which will be pre-selected by UBS. The new solution is scalable and will target an annual investment capacity of USD 1-3 billion over time.

Urs Wietlisbach, Co-Founder and Member of the Board of Directors, Partners Group, states: "This program will offer UBS wealth clients private markets capabilities on a par with those Partners Group offers to institutional investors, including some of the world's leading sovereign wealth funds. We are extremely pleased to partner with UBS on this initiative, which builds on years of collaboration between our firms."

Sergio Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer of UBS, says: "UBS and Partners Group are both world-leading Swiss-headquartered investment managers that provide unique solutions to investors' needs. This collaboration will broaden our clients' access to private markets and deepen its place within their portfolios."

Iqbal Khan, Co-President of UBS Global Wealth Management, and Tom Naratil, Co-President of UBS Global Wealth Management and President of UBS Americas, comment: "By teaming up with Partners Group and leveraging the scale and expertise of our two firms, we will give UBS clients unique access to some of the best private markets opportunities delivered in an efficient vehicle."

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets investment manager. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 135 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create broad stakeholder impact through its active ownership and development of growing businesses, attractive real estate and essential infrastructure. With over USD 96 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2020, Partners Group serves a broad range of institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on its leading global wealth management business and its premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

