Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

With reference to the mandatory notification of trade published on 03 August 2020, and following the expiration of the legally required period for creditor notification and the EGM in Adevinta ASA, primary insider in Schibsted ASA and Adevinta ASA, Blommenholm Industrier AS, will today transfer 4,320,781 shares in Adevinta ASA to Beltenut AS. After these transfers, Blommenholm Industrier AS will own 38,992,516 shares in Adevinta ASA.

Following the transfers, Blommenholm Industrier AS will hold 5.69% of shares outstanding and voting rights in Adevinta ASA.

The transfers are part of an agreement between the Tinius Trust and Blommenholm Industrier AS and Beltenut AS/Jan Nagell-Erichsen to redeem non-voting B-shares in Blommenholm Industrier AS held by Beltenut AS, as previously reported.

This operation does not impact the voting structure of Blommenholm Industrier AS where the Tinus Trust controls all the votes and it does not lead to any change in the Tinius Trust's ownership strategy for Schibsted ASA or Adevinta ASA.

The Tinius Trust and Blommenholm Industrier AS are represented on the Board of Adevinta ASA by Terje Seljeseth and on the Board of Schibsted ASA by Ole Jacob Sunde and Karl-Christian Agerup.

For more information on the Tinius Trust and the redemption of shares, please visit www.tinius.com.

Adevinta ASA is 59.3% owned subsidiary of Schibsted ASA.

Oslo, 30 October 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act