Freitag, 30.10.2020
Unglaublicher News-Flow!!! Diese Firma liefert einfach gewaltig ab!
30.10.2020 | 08:04
Vulcan Industries Plc - Extension of Deadline for Publication of Final Results

London, October 29

Vulcan Industries plc

Extension of Deadline for Publication of Final Results

Vulcan Industries PLC (the "Company" or the "Group") announces that, due to the current Covid-19 outbreak, the Company will be unable to post its annual audited accounts to shareholders for the year to 31 March 2020 by the 31 October 2020 deadline pursuant to AQSE Rule 42 and AQSE's 'Stakeholder Update' dated 31 March 2020. The Company has applied for and been granted an extension of 1 month to publish its annual audited accounts and, therefore, the Company will publish its annual audited accounts by 30 November 2020.

The reason for the delay of our final results is because two subsidiaries of the Group (M&G Olympic Products Limited and IVI Metallics Limited) are based in areas of northern England which have been severely affected by Covid-19 and local lockdown restrictions prevented the auditors to commence work until the beginning of September. More recently, Sheffield (where M&G Olympic's facilities are located) has been placed under strict Tier 3 lockdown restrictions making site access for both staff and auditors still extremely challenging. We are working closely with the Company's auditors to ensure that the Group's final results are finalised and released as soon as practical in the course of November.

We take this opportunity to thank our shareholders and staff for their continued support and PKF's team for their professionalism and dedication demonstrated during this unprecedented time.

For further information, please contact:

Contacts

Vulcan Industries plcVia Vox Markets
Ian Tordoff, Chairman
John Maxwell, CEO
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)+44 7876 888 011
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations)vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk
Kat Perez+44 7881 622 830
Paul Cornelius+ 44 7866 384 707

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company. For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

