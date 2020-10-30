It took a pandemic, but the U.S. residential solar and storage industry has finally figured out how to lower customer acquisition costs.From pv magazine USA Over the course of this strange year, U.S. residential solar companies such as SunPower, Sunrun, Enphase and Tesla have claimed that they could weather the Covid-19 storm with remote selling and new online strategies. And it turns out they were right. SunPower just topped analyst estimates for third-quarter revenue and upped its guidance for 2020. Enphase and Tesla also reported strong signs of recovery in solar and storage. The combination ...

