NREL's new solar window darkens in the heat of the sun, producing electricity via embedded perovskite film. The tech is based on formamidinium-based metal halide perovskite, an inherently thermochromic material exhibiting significant optical changes.Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) plan to build a thermochromic photovoltaic window to generate power and reduce the need for air conditioning. The scientists presented their findings in "Reversible multicolor chromism in layered formamidinium metal halide perovskites," which was recently ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...