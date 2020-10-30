CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.11.2020;Das Instrument LH0 US5391831030 LIVONGO HEALTH INC. -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2020

The instrument LH0 US5391831030 LIVONGO HEALTH INC. -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2020

