CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.11.2020;Das Instrument BJ43 CA3610591081 FURA GEMS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2020

The instrument BJ43 CA3610591081 FURA GEMS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2020

