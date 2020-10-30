CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.11.2020;Das Instrument L9T AU000000NCZ9 NEW CENTURY RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2020

The instrument L9T AU000000NCZ9 NEW CENTURY RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2020

