The cuts concern installations with capacities above 250 kW. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition said such projects account for just 0.3% of all contracts signed between 2006 and 2010. The targeted savings are between €300 million to €400 million. But Enerplan, the nation's PV association, has described it as an "attempt by the government to force its way."From pv magazine France The French government has confirmed its plans to revise its feed-in tariffs (FITs), despite opposition over the introduction of retroactive FIT cuts granted to PV projects between 2006 and 2010, with capacities ...

