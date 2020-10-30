The new index methodology of the OMX Helsinki All-Share Cap Index will become effective on December 1, 2020. Helsinki, October 30, 2020 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today a change in index methodology of the OMX Helsinki All-Share Cap Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXHCAP), which will become effective with the market open on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Currently, OMX Helsinki All-Share Cap Index has a daily limit of 10% as the maximum weight of an index constituent company. Effective December 1, the maximum weight will be 7% per company on a quarterly basis. The reconstruction of the OMX Helsinki All-Share Cap Index will be implemented to better enable using the Index as a benchmark according to the relevant UCITS rules and to bring its methodology further in line with OMX Stockholm Cap and OMX Copenhagen Cap. The Index will be capped according to UCITS rules down to 7% on a quarterly basis in December, March, June, and September. In each quarterly rebalance, any index company with a weight above 7% will be capped down to 7%. Additionally, the combined weight for all companies with a weight between 4.5% and 7% will be limited to 36%. In the period between each quarterly capping rebalance, the individual index company weights are allowed to float up to a maximum of 10% and to a maximum of 40% for the aggregate weight of index companies above 5%. If the thresholds are breached, an intra quarterly capping is triggered. "The change in index methodology derives from our customer feedback," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki, and Vice President, Head of European Cash Equities, Nasdaq. "Lowering the capitalization limit to 7% and changing the daily index adjustment method will make it easier for many fund managers to use the Index as a benchmark for their investment strategies." The OMX Helsinki All-Share Index (OMXH) includes all the shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The aim of the Index is to reflect the current status and changes in the market. The OMX Helsinki All-Share Cap Index (OMXHCAP) is a weight limited version of the OMX Helsinki All-Share Index where the maximum weight of one company is limited to 7% of total market value of the Index effective December 1, 2020. OMXH and OMXHCAP indexes are available both as a price index, PI (OMXHPI and OMXHCAPPI, respectively) and a growth index, GI (OMXHGI and OMXHCAPGI, respectively). The base date for the OMX Helsinki All-Share Index and OMX Helsinki All-Share Cap Index is December 28, 1990, with a base value of 1,000. About Nasdaq Global Indexes Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offerings span geographies and asset classes and include a diverse array of index families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide. For more information about Nasdaq indexes, visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0) 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com