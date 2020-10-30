Deutsche Boerse AG decided an unscheduled change to the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on November 02, 2020:



Trading model: Continuous Trading

Instrumentenname Short Code ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID old Partition ID new

CropEnergies AG CE2 DE000A0LAUP1 GER0 SDX1 56 55



CropEnergies AG will replace Rocket Internet (ISIN: DE000A12UKK6/ Short Code: RKET) that will have its Last Trading Day on October 30, 2020.

ROCKET INTERNET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de