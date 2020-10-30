Idag, den 30 oktober 2020, offentliggjorde Agile Content S.A. ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Edgeware AB (publ). Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Edgeware AB (publ)(EDGE, ISIN-kod SE0009268360, orderboks-ID 129609) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, October 30, 2020, Agile Content S.A. disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Edgeware AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Edgeware AB (publ)(EDGE, ISIN code SE0009268360, order book ID 129609) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB