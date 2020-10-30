With effect from November 03, 2020, the subscription rights in Clavister Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 13, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CLAV TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015193008 Order book ID: 206740 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 03, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Clavister Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CLAV BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015193016 Order book ID: 206741 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB