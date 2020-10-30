Delignit manufactures ecological materials, mostly based on European hardwood, which makes them CO2 neutral in their lifecycle. Within the automotive division (85% of revenues), the company focuses on light commercial vehicles (cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems), motor caravans (interior furnishings such as cabinet systems) and passenger cars (trunk covers). FY20 results so far have been affected by the impact of COVID-19 on the automotive sector. Longer term, Delignit will benefit from expected growth in light commercial vehicles, geographical expansion and broadening its product offering.

