Goodbaby Taking Part in 2020 China Kids Expo

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Kids Expo ("CKE") hosted by China Toy & Juvenile Products Association initiated its opening in Shanghai New International Expo Center on October 21, 2020. Goodbaby International Holdings Limited ("Goodbaby") (1086.HK), a leading parenting products company, has exhibited a wide range of baby and kids' products at the CKE from the group's major brands: gb, Cybex, Evenflo, Rollplay, and happy dino.

Aligning with the brand strategy aiming to build a global parenting ecosystem, Goodbaby has set up multiple immersive experience exhibition areas such as outdoor, travel, feeding, washing and nursing. Products exhibited include strollers, baby car seats, baby ride-ons, feeding products, baby & infant wear, personal cleaning & care products etc., offering a one-stop solution to various aspects of parenting life.

As Gen Z's preference for lightweight, high-quality and stylish strollers, Goodbaby recently launched FYN, which was just awarded 2020 G-Mark Good Design Best 100 and has caught an intense spotlight during CKE. FYN is ultralight - it uses carbon fiber for the stroller frame, weighing in at only 3.9kg. One can easily hold it with one finger. FYN is strong, with the same amount of volume, carbon fiber is 10 times stronger than steel and 16 times stronger than aluminum. FYN can even carry an 80 KG adult. FYN is hi-tech, using DuPont SORONA upholstery. SORONA provides FYN several advantages, such as air permeability and moisture permeability.

Apart from high-end technology, the eye-catching, fashionable and unique designs of Goodbaby's products have also impressed the CKE visitors. By building a global creative platform, Goodbaby has gathered the world's top design, fashion, art, and industrial R&D creative talents, and more than 120 international IP resources. It stimulates co-creation inspiration from all angles, and innovative products are continuously incubated.

Looking ahead, Goodbaby aims to become a lifestyle-centric brand that provides higher value to every family member, answering their every need with an ecosystem of products and services spanning across the social, education, healthcare, sports, and entertainment industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1323889/GOOD_DESIGN_AWARD_BEST_100.jpg