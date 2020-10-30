CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Operations with a New Store in Arizona

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates Cedric Dossou on his fourth franchise store opening. CPR Mesa joins the industry-leading network of mobile repair specialists, with over 850 electronic repair stores worldwide.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Mesa, AZ, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/mesa-az/

"Judging by the success that Cedric has had in his other three CPR locations, we're more than confident in his ability to lead this new store," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "On behalf of CPR Corporate, we're looking forward to delivering more efficient and reliable repair solutions within the greater Phoenix area.

Located roughly 20 miles east of Phoenix, Mesa is known for its breathtaking mountain scenery and desert climate. The suburb extends a welcoming and diverse culture for both tourists and its nearly 50,000 residents. As the third-largest city in Arizona, Mesa is brimming with artwork, museums, outdoor activities, and restaurants. Cedric's store, CPR Mesa, is located on East Baseline Road, across from Power Square Mall.

"I'm eager to offer affordable repair options to another local community," said owner Cedric Dossou. "Over the years, I've learned and experienced a lot managing my other three locations. I look forward to training my new employees to provide the best customer service and repair solutions in the Mesa area."

Cedric is originally from West Africa and has resided in Arizona for the past eight years with his wife and two children. When he's not busy working, he can be found off-road riding, kayaking, and traveling. He and his CPR team offer fast and reliable repairs for cell phones, tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices. They fix anything from cracked screens to water damage and dead batteries. To get started on a repair, please stop by his store or contact his team with the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Mesa is located at:

6610 E Baseline Rd #107

Mesa, AZ 85206

Please contact the store at 480-454-1616 or via email: repairs@cpr-mesa.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/mesa-az/

Cedric's other store, CPR Chandler, is located at:

995 W Elliot Rd Suite 3

Chandler , AZ 85225

Cedric's other store, CPR Scottsdale, is located at:

8980 Talking Stick Way Suite D5B

Scottsdale , AZ 85250

Cedric's other store, CPR Tolleson, is located at:

9897 W. McDowell Rd. Suite 740-H

Tolleson , AZ 85353

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613520/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-Operations-with-a-New-Store-in-Arizona