Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2020) -Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) (FSE: 1WD) ("Generic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Stone, P.Geo, as Vice President, Exploration of the Company and Jordan Harris as a technical consultant.

Mr. Stone is a registered Professional Geologist (OGQ - 02170 'temporary restrictive') in the province of Québec, Canada and is fluent in both French and English. Most recently, Mr. Stone worked with Laurentia Exploration ("Laurentia"), the geological consulting group working on Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron Project, which has made several high-grade gold discoveries. Having managed sizable drill programs in the past, Mr. Stone brings a solid set of geological and 3D modelling skills in addition to an excellent understanding of Québec geology, with a strong focus on clear communication. Prior to Laurentia, the bulk of his experiences came in the Australian iron ore industry, with his focus turning to gold since his relocation to Montreal in late 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Mineral Exploration and Mining Geology) from Curtin University in Perth, Australia.

Mr. Harris is a consulting geoscientist in-training with expertise in spatial analysis of mineral deposits. He has worked with several junior mineral exploration companies completing field operations and geospatial mapping projects. His previous work has focused on gold mineralization in multiple districts across Canada including: the Tintina Gold province in the Yukon, the Beardmore-Geraldton belt in Ontario and the Upper Eastmain belt and Abitibi greenstone belts in Québec. Additionally, Mr. Harris has an academic research background with published scientific work in the Journal of Geochemical Exploration. Mr. Harris holds an Honours Bachelor of Science from the University of Ottawa and is registered as a Geoscientist in Training (G.I.T.) with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario.

Richard Patricio, President and CEO of Generic Gold commented, "I am pleased to welcome both Aaron and Jordan to the Generic Gold team and am confident that their technical backgrounds are a perfect fit for Generic Gold as we begin exploration of our Belvais project in the Abitibi region of Québec. In particular, Aaron has a strong working relationship with Laurentia, our geological consultants, which will ensure that all exploration programs are run smoothly and efficiently. He is very proficient in modern exploration techniques and he is eager to lead our exploration programs and make discoveries. Jordan's skill set perfectly compliments and rounds out our team and I am looking forward to working with them both."

"It's very exciting to be joining Generic Gold not long after the acquisition of the highly prospective Belvais package in Québec, Canada. Having recently worked directly northwest of these land blocks, I believe that my understanding of the local geology can be of great benefit to the Company. The Normétal area is very 'hot' right now in terms of exploration activity and discoveries and we aspire to further prove how rich in minerals this area is," said Aaron Stone, VP Exploration of Generic Gold.

Grant of Options

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 350,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.45 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, to certain officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the original date of grant.

About Generic Gold

Generic Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold projects in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec, Canada. The Company's Québec exploration portfolio consists of four properties covering 12,563 hectares proximal to the town of Normétal, and east of Amex Exploration's Perron project and the past-producing Normétal mine. The Company's Yukon exploration portfolio consists of several projects with a total land position of greater than 35,000 hectares, all of which are 100% owned by Generic Gold. Several of these projects are in close proximity to significant gold deposits, including Goldcorp's Coffee project, Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold project, White Gold's Golden Saddle project, and Western Copper & Gold's Casino project. Generic Gold's board of directors and management team is led by experienced mining industry professionals, with expertise in exploration, finance, capital markets, and mine development. For information on the Company's property portfolio, visit the Company's website at genericgold.ca.

