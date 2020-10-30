Mynaricâ??s free space optical communications terminals are beginning to come off the production line just as government agencies and commercial operators are commissioning high-speed communications networks based on constellations of satellites. In the last quarter, the company has announced contracts to supply multiple terminals for deployment on pathfinder missions for two US government programmes: one with DARPA and the other, we have inferred, with the Space Development Agency (SDA).

