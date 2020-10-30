French independent power producer Neoen is developing the facility, which will be the Sub-Saharan nation's largest PV plant upon completion.Agence Française de Développement (AFD) said this week that work has started on a 41 MW solar plant that French independent power producer Neoen is developing in Metoro, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique. The plant will be is jointly owned by Neoen and utility Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM) through a special purpose vehicle, Central Solar Metoro. It is expected to generate 68 GWh of electricity per year. The project is being developed under the Projeto ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...