PowerBand Solutions Inc.: Kevin Wilks, Proven Leader in Automotive Finance and Dealership Relations, Joins DRIVRZ US Through PowerBand Partner D&P Holdings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FSE:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kevin Wilks, an experienced and proven senior leader in the automotive captive finance industry, has been appointed National Sales Manager for DRIVRZ US, LLC ("DRIVRZ").

In his role as National Sales Manager and advisor, Kevin will oversee sales and business development for both PowerBand's virtual transaction platform, DRIVRZ, as well as D&P Holdings, Inc., a strategic investor in PowerBand that is a national insurance administrator offering a wide variety of vehicle finance and insurance products.

Some of Kevin's former roles include: Senior Dealer Relationship Manager/L.A. Metro Market with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services ("MBFS"), where he managed all financial services and Mercedes-Benz dealer relationships in the largest volume MBFS market in the nation.

"PowerBand's virtual transaction platform - DRIVRZ - is a game-changer for automotive dealers, both for drivers and automotive dealers," said Wilks. "I look forward to bringing this innovation to consumers across the U.S."

PowerBand's virtual transaction platform is now available in 14 states with a population of more than 200 million people. The platform allows drivers and dealers to use smart phones, tablets and other digital devices to buy, sell, lease and trade vehicles as easily as buying a product on Amazon.

"Kevin is another senior appointment to PowerBand's management and advisory team who are proven leaders and innovators in the automotive sector," said PowerBand CEO Kelly Jennings. "Kevin will be crucial to introducing DRIVRZ to consumers and automotive dealerships across the U.S."

Kevin's MBFS accomplishments include the creation, development and launch of numerous initiatives designed to minimize consumer fraud, maximize customer/dealer brand loyalty, as well as supporting the development and initial field testing and launch of the MBFS eContracting Initiative.

Kevin began his automotive financial services career with Volvo Finance North America, where he progressed through several high-profile roles including Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager, National Lease Portfolio Manager, Western Zone Manager and VFNA Brand Director.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Goldman,

VP Corporate Development

P: 1-866-768-7653

rgoldman@powerbandsolutions.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: PowerBand Solutions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613441/Kevin-Wilks-Proven-Leader-in-Automotive-Finance-and-Dealership-Relations-Joins-DRIVRZ-US-Through-PowerBand-Partner-DP-Holdings