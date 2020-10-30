The 2021 Chinese Xin Chou Year (Year of the Ox) Gold and Silver Commemorative Coins Exhibit opens grandly in the morning of Oct. 15th at the Temple of Agriculture in Beijing.

According to the 2020 issuance announcement by the central bank, a set of 15 commemorative coins are issued in total, including 9 Commemorative Gold Coins and 6 Commemorative Silver Coins, all of which are legal tender of the PRC.

All obverse designs feature the national emblem with the title of PRC and the year date. There are 8 reverse designs: a decorative image of an ox head adorned with decorative patterns, a realistic image of an ox head, a decorative image of an ox adorned with decorative patterns, a realistic image of an ox adorned with a tree and mountains in the background, a decorative image of an ox adorned with sunflowers diagram (selective color), a decorative image of an ox, a decorative image of an ox adorned with auspicious patterns (selective color) and a decorative image of an ox adorned with decorative patterns (selective color). Each is engraved with its face value and the words "Xin Chou" in Chinese.

As one of the symbols carriers of Chinese auspicious folkways culture, the Gold and Silver Commemorative Coins of Chinese zodiac animals bear the people's hope for an auspicious and wonderful life. This set of Commemorative Coins mix the modernity and abstractness, with peace and vigor in contrast, giving a brand-new expectation to 2021 the year of the ox, let alone the exquisite minting technology that highlights their artistic value and collection value.

At the exhibit, China Gold Coin Incorporation also displayed the Gold and Silver Commemorative Coins issued in the past ox years.

China Gold Coin Incorporation, directly affiliated to the People's Bank of China, is the one and only company that operates in the industry of precious metal commemorative coins, performing the function of issuing and selling precious metal coins. The Commemorative Gold and Silver Coins of 2021 Chinese Xin Chou Year(Year of the Ox) are solely distributed by China Gold Coin, with commercial banks and licensed retailers as sub-distributors all over the country. For detailed sales information, please visit (www.chngc.net/qd).

