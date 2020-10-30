China Gold Coin Incorporation: 2021 Chinese Xin Chou Year(Year of the Ox) Gold and Silver Commemorative Coins Exhibit Opens Grandly in Beijing

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / In golden October when laurel flowers spread their fragrance far and wide, the highly expected 2021 Chinese Xin Chou Year(Year of the Ox) Gold and Silver Commemorative Coins Exhibit opens grandly in the morning of 15th at the Temple of Agriculture in Beijing. Chen Kaixing, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of New Media Center of Xinhua News Agency, China Gold Coin Incorporation Chairman Mu Shangang, Board Member Yao Yuanjun and Wang An, Vice President Chen Wenxiong and Shao Junzhi, Ha Jun, Deputy Inspector of Beijing Municipal Administration of Cultural Heritage, Curator of Beijing Municipal Museum of Ancient Architecture Li Yongquan, Director of Collection and Custody Department of China Numismatic Museum Wang Jijie, Research Scholar of the Forbidden City Lou Xu, China-famous painter and designer of the commemorative coins Liu Zhong, CEO of the Financial Marketing Department of China Minsheng Bank, Vice Manager of Personal Finance Department of Postal Savings Bank of China Zhao Xiaodan, Assistant General Manager of Personal Digital Finance Department of Bank of China Wan Fei, General Manager of Beijing Caishikou Department Store Company Wang Chunli, General Manager of Shandong Qiquan Culture Chen Junren, China Gold Coin ' s subsidiar ies, their relevant departments and the heads of the subsidiaries, representatives of the banks and the licensed retailers, and media such as Xinhua News Agency, CCTV and People ' s Daily all attended this event.

The culture of Chinese zodiac animals, which hold rich meanings, can be traced back to the ancient times. In order to promote this brilliant traditional Chinese culture, the People's Bank of China launched a project of Chinese zodiac animal precious metal commemorative coins, which received positive social responses after sale. The ancient China emerged from agriculture, so the agricultural genes pass in its national culture. Shuo Shu records that " celestial movement originates from the star of cowboy " . The ox has been valued for thousands of years in the history of agriculture and the culture of it become an important part of the agricultural Chinese culture, which is a treasure that should be inherited by the Chinese nation continuously.

Deputy Inspector Ha Jun, Director Chen Kaixing and Chairman Mu Shangang unveil the 2021 Chinese Xin Chou Year(Year of the Ox) Gold and Silver Commemorative Coins together

According to the 2020 issuance announcement by the central bank, a set of 15 commemorative coins are issued in total, including 9 Commemorative Gold Coins and 6 Commemorative Silver Coins, all of which are legal tender of the PRC.

All obverse designs feature the national emblem with the title of PRC and the year date. There are 8 reverse designs: a decorative image of an ox head adorned with decorative patterns, a realistic image of an ox head, a decorative image of an ox adorned with decorative patterns, a realistic image of an ox adorned with a tree and mountains in the background, a decorative image of an ox adorned with sunflowers diagram (selective color), a decorative image of an ox, a decorative image of an ox adorned with auspicious patterns (selective color) and a decorative image of an ox adorned with decorative patterns (selective color). Each is engraved with its face value and the words " Xin Chou " in Chinese characters.

As one of the symbols carriers of Chinese auspicious folkways culture, the Commemorative Gold and Silver Coins of Chinese zodiac animals bear the people ' s hope for an auspicious and wonderful life. In a national history of five thousand years, the culture of Chinese zodiac animals evolves continuously. On the course of that, the images and connotation of the Chinese zodiac animals are endowed with aesthetics of the times. This set of Commemorative Coins mix the modernity and abstractness, with peace and vigor in contrast, appealing visually in every aspect. In addition to the exquisite minting technology that highlights their artistic value and collection value, they give a brand-new expectation to 2021 the year of the ox. As a star program, the Commemorative Gold and Silver Coins of Chinese zodiac animals, in richness and variation, has played an important role in spreading the culture of Chinese zodiac animals.

At the exhibit, Lou Xu, Research Scholar of the Forbidden City, explained the Chinese nation's long history of Gonggeng culture in simple terms, fully praised the issue of the ox commemorative coins, and highly recognized its role in inheriting Chinese zodiac animals and Gonggeng culture.

Research Scholar of the Forbidden City Lou Xu illustrates Chinese Gonggeng Culture

Designer of the commemorative coins Liu Zhong shared his unique design concept combining his personal experience, expressing the spirit of " kids ' ox " , singing the new era and profiling the Chinese workers with the image of the ox.

Famous Chinese painter (one of the designers of the ox commemorative coins) Liu Zhong shares his concept of designing the ox commemorative coins

Director of Collection and Custody Department of China Numismatic Museum Wang Jijie demonstrated the ox culture in the long history of numismatics in detail. The culture of zodiac animals carried by the coins has gone through illustration of countless generations of Chinese people, and has become a classic cultural symbol that is condensed on the coin, gifting the commemorative coins with more profound values in culture and collection. The guest answered keen audience many times and won bursts of applause.

Director of Collection and Custody Department of China Numismatic Museum Wang Jijie demonstrates the ox culture in the long history of numismatics

2021 Chinese Xin Chou Year(Year of the Ox) Gold and Silver Commemorative Coins are wonderfully on exhibit

Ox Commemorative Gold and Silver Coins issued in the past years and other commemorative or ancient coins with the image of the ox

At the exhibit, China Gold Coin Incorporation also displayed the Commemorative Gold and Silver Coins issued in the past ox years. This fully presents the profoundness and extensiveness of the Chinese culture of zodiac animals. Meanwhile it explains the intention of the People's Bank of China of promoting and inheriting that culture. At the event, journalists and guests visited and enjoyed the exhibits together.

China Gold Coin Incorporation, directly affiliated to the People's Bank of China, is the one and only company that operates in the industry of precious metal commemorative coins, performing the function of issuing and selling precious metal coins. The Commemorative Gold and Silver Coins of 2021 Chinese Xin Chou Year(Year of the Ox) are solely distributed by China Gold Coin Incorporation, with commercial banks and licensed retailers as sub-distributors all over the country. For detailed sales information, please visit the official website of China Gold Coin ( www.chngc.net/qd ).

