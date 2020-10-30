Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)



Announcement on Receiving Approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 30 October 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the 'Company', D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to receiving approval from China Securities Regulatory Commission.

On 30 October 2020, the Company received the approval from China Securities Regulatory Commission (the 'CSRC') for issuing overseas listed foreign shares and convertible corporate bonds by the Company (Zhengjian approval [2020] No. 2768) (the 'Approval').

As approved by the CSRC, the Company may issue not more than 2,856,526,138 overseas listed foreign shares (including the newly issued shares due to the exercise of the convertible right by the bondholders of convertible corporate bonds with an amount of not more than HKD8 billion or the equivalent in foreign currency), each with a par value of RMB1 and all of them as ordinary shares, after the completion of such issuance, the Company may be listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'Hong Kong Stock Exchange', the issuance and listing as 'this Issuance and Listing'). The CSRC also approved the overseas wholly owned subsidiary guaranteed by the Company to issue corporate bonds convertible into overseas listed foreign shares newly issued by the Company in an aggregate principal amount of not more than HK$8 billion or the equivalent in foreign currency (the 'Issuance of H-Shares Convertible Bonds').

Meanwhile, the Company and Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (the 'HEG', 01169.HK) issued a joint announcement (the 'Joint Announcement') on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website (http://www.hkexnews.hk) on 30 October 2020 with regard to obtaining the Approval. For the detailed content of the Joint Announcement, please refer to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website.

This Issuance and Listing and the Issuance of H-Shares Convertible Bonds of the Company are conditional upon the effectiveness of the privatization of HEG, which remains to be subject to the approval and sanction, with or by relevant regulatory authorities and government agencies such as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Supreme Court of Bermuda, as well as the fulfillment of conditions such as obtaining the requisite approvals at a meeting of the scheme shareholders of HEG to be convened at the direction of the Supreme Court of Bermuda and at a special general meeting of the shareholders of HEG, and there are uncertainties in these matters.

The Company will comply with its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant regulations. Investors are reminded to invest rationally and pay attention to investment risks.

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

