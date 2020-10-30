Limelight Networks, Inc. Playing the Future of Digital DeliveryAs the demand for digital content delivery rises, so will the need for securing the content in an era where cybersecurity threats continue to rise. An intriguing small-cap provider of high-speed private global networks that's looking to benefit from this is Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).The company offers a viable private option for digital.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...