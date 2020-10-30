Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life Sciences to Support the First Modern Psilocybin Depression Study in Germany With MIND Foundation

The research will be led by Prof. Dr. Gerhard Gründer, the only confirmed scientist developing a study to work with psychedelics in Germany since the 1970s

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CNSX:HAVN)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company focused on unlocking human potential using evidence-informed research and developing standardized psychoactive compounds derived from plants and fungi, is pleased to announce it has signed on to support ground-breaking research with the MIND Foundation on a study on depression and psilocybin.

Havn Life is donating $20,000 to support this research, which will be the first psilocybin depression study in Germany since the 1970s.

"Like us, the MIND Foundation is focused on contributing to education and to the normalization of psychedelics," said Tim Moore, Havn Life CEO. "This psilocybin study in Europe will add to the global body of research, which is an essential part of moving this industry forward and developing a new generation of medicine. The Havn Life team intends to continue to identify research that's being conducted around the world, the Company believes it's paramount to support research as the industry evolves. "

The MIND Foundation is a non-profit in Berlin that promotes psychedelic research and educates professionals and the public about psychedelic treatments, integration, evidence-based harm reduction, and human development. Their work builds on the neurobiological and psychological potential of psychedelics to improve mental health and well-being in a clinical setting.

The planned psilocybin depression study has been initiated and is being led by principal investigator Prof. Dr. Gerhard Gründer at the Central Institute of Mental Health Mannheim, where he serves as head of the Molecular Neuroimaging Department. The study aims to investigate the safety and efficacy of psilocybin administered under supportive conditions in a controlled, randomized, double-blind design.

Prof. Dr. Gründer is currently the only scientist in Germany that is planning clinical research with psychedelics. He is a leading expert in his field, having conducted 30 years of psychiatric research on mental health disorders and addiction.

"Such a study can pave the way for future phase III studies and regulatory approval of this drug for standard treatment." said Prof. Dr. Gründer.

For the study, Prof. Dr. Gründer is working together with groups from the Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Central Institute of Mental Health Mannheim, and the MIND Foundation, which has a team of over 20 scientists from around the world on its advisory board.

The study is expected to be approved within the next month by the ethics committee and the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices in Germany.

