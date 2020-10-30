North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: Chinese Digital Health Platform for Women Voycare Inc. Introduces New Features to Provider Portal

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Voycare, Inc. (OTC PINK:NAFS) ("NAFS", "Voycare" or "Company"), a telemedicine service provider and global Chinese language digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health, is pleased to announce new features to the Provider side portal of its Chinese-language digital health platform for women. The new updates came about after concluding a closed beta testing last month, which allowed the Company to identify possible areas for improvements in user experience.

Beginning today, Providers will notice a more intuitive interface allowing for easier appointment bookings, rescheduling and cancellations. A new 48-hour countdown has been introduced to all pending appointments awaiting confirmation form Providers in an effort to expedite the appointment booking process for both Provider and Client. Providers will also find an expanded profile section which now includes the ability to upload any type of board certified or government issued certification documents or awards that highlight the Provider's expertise and major accomplishments in their practice. Platform Providers can now register for access to the Provider portal by visiting Voycare.com.

"We're excited to be introducing new features to our Provider side portal and further improving the user experience for Providers joining our platform," said Voycare CEO Hong Chen. "The new changes continue to create added value to our platform by helping streamline the appointment booking process, resulting in better time management for Providers and speedy confirmed bookings for our clients. As we grow, we will continue to work hard in identifying new areas for further improvement."

The Company is currently in phase one of the platform launch and will continue to work in a limited number of countries such China, Ukraine, South Korea and the U.S. More international markets will be announced in later phases. The Company also continues to explore new customer acquisition channels through corporate partnerships with SMEs having significant female workforces. Last week the Company announced a strategic alliance with Beijing Zhihui Yunce Technology Co., Ltd., a China based privacy and data security company. These partnerships will help many businesses retain top female talent by providing supplemental telehealth benefits to their female employees.

The Company name, ticker symbol and CUSIP number change continues pending awaiting for approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), after submitting its application the previous quarter. More updates on the application status will be announced as they become available.

For more information about Voycare, please visit, www.voycare.com or follow us on Twitter @nafsvoycare.

About Voycare

Voycare, Inc. (OTC: NAFS) is a California based telemedicine service provider and Chinese language digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health in Asia, with the primary focus on China. Voycare is creating a new type of cross border health care experience for women by leveraging telehealth and the gig-economy, giving women a voice when making the right health care decision for themselves and their families. Voycare currently focuses on two important areas in women's health, Counseling and Fertility. Founded in 2019, Voycare has offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai.

