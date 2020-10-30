Researchers have analyzed the monthly performance ratio of 8000 PV installations distributed across the United Kingdom by using the calculation model of the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory. They measured, in particular, thermal impact on the performance ratio (PR) and found that Spring and Summer seasons have higher monthly PR compared to Autumn and Winter.A research group at the UK University of Huddersfield has assessed the performance ratio (PR) of 8,000 PV power generators spread across England, by applying the monthly PR calculation method developed by the U.S.Department of Energy's ...

