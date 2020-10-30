As per 3 November 2020 new shares will be admitted to trading and official listing in the SAS permanent ISIN (SE0003366871), cf. below. ISIN SE0003366871 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: SAS ----------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 382,582,551 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Change due to rights issue etc: 6,877,479,859 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after changes: 7,260,062,410 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 13584 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAS DKK ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=796666