Freitag, 30.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866671 ISIN: CA0977512007 
0,1920,20014:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2020 | 13:41
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Confirms the Closing of the Aerostructures Business Transaction

All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The closing of the previously announced aerostructure business transaction between Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) and Spirit AeroSystems Holding, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) came into effect today on October 30, 2020.

Spirit now owns Bombardier's aerostructures activities and aftermarket services operations in Belfast, U.K.; Casablanca, Morocco; and its aerostructures maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Dallas, U.S. in exchange for cash consideration of $275 million, Spirit's assumption of liabilities, including government refundable advances, pension obligations, as well as certain adjustments to the parties' trading agreements favourable to Bombardier. The total transaction value is approximatively $1.2 billion.

About Bombardier
With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. and its subsidiaries.

For Information
Jessica McDonald
Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 262 7255
jessica.mcdonald@bombardier.com

Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 5727

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
