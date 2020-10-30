DJ Results of AGM

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Results of AGM 30-Oct-2020 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 October 2020 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Results of AGM The Company hereby announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all the resolutions as set out in full in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting (the "Notice"), dated 15 October 2020, were adopted. The Notice and the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website www.brack-capital.com [1]. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 Novella Communications Tim Robertson +44 203 151 7008 About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates and international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file File: Results of AGM [2] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 Euronext Ticker: MLBCR AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 1144337 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1144337 30-Oct-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=76302948ff379ca0b646ab61a58c21bc&application_id=1144337&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2013e2187e6e0a8e99c8fe7fe9618e4e&application_id=1144337&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

