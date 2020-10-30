Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 29
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 29-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 227.58p INCLUDING current year revenue 227.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 220.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 221.04p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de