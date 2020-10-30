Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 29-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 227.58p INCLUDING current year revenue 227.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 220.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 221.04p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---