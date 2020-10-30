Cantargia has provided updated interim data from its Phase IIa CANFOUR trial, reporting new efficacy data from the combination arms of the study investigating CAN04 (anti-IL1RAP) in first-line NSCLC and PDAC. These new Phase IIa data, combined with initial interim data reported in December 2019, continue to support the hypothesis that CAN04 has a synergistic benefit with chemotherapy, in our view. Another tailwind is increasing positive sentiment on Novartis's canakinumab (anti-IL1beta) progressing in its Phase III trials in NSCLC. We have revised our rNPV model, increasing success probability for CAN04 and revising deal terms, upgrading our valuation to SEK65.1/share (vs SEK38.2/share previously).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...