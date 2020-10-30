Researchers in the U.S. have deployed a phase model, inspired by thermodynamics, to total system costs and technology choices of power grids. Doing so allowed the group to make assumptions for when all renewables powered microgrids become the most economically viable option.On islands, remote regions, or those with high demand for resilience, microgrids could become relevant competitors to large utility operated grids. By virtue of their limited size, these grids usually are more expensive in total system costs than macrogrids. On the flip side, they are also more agile in terms of technology ...

