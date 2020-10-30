Orbsat Corp Accelerates Global Expansion with Launch of E-Commerce Marketplaces in Sweden and Turkey

Newly Launched Online Marketplaces Expand Orbat's Global Footprint and Tap Growing Markets

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Orbsat Corp (OTCQB:OSAT) ("Orbsat" or the "Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, today announced that it is continuing its global expansion plan with the launch of new E-Commerce marketplaces in Sweden and Turkey. The two new online marketplaces bring the Company's online presence to 16 countries.

The new marketplaces feature an expanded catalog of mobile satellite service ("MSS") products, including communications equipment and tracking devices from providers such as Garmin, Globalstar, Iridium, Inmarsat, Motorola Solutions and Thuraya, as well as a range of associated voice and data airtime options. The launch of the two new marketplaces follows the completion of the Company's August 2020 capital raise, proceeds of which allowed the Company to invest in increased inventory and strategic growth initiatives including market expansion and personnel recruitment.

David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbsat said, "Expansion into new countries like Sweden, Turkey and others we expect to launch in the near future provide exciting opportunities to bring market-leading satellite-based connectivity and tracking solutions backed by responsive customer support to large numbers of potential customers."

About Orbsat Corp

Orbsat provides services and solutions to fulfill the rapidly growing global demand for satellite-based voice, high-speed data, tracking and IoT connectivity services. Building upon its long-term experience providing government, commercial, military and individual consumers with Mobile Satellite Services, Orbsat is positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities being created by global investments in new and upgraded satellite networks. Orbsat's US and European based subsidiaries, Orbital Satcom and Global Telesat Communications, have provided global satellite connectivity solutions to more than 35,000 customers located in over 160 countries across the world.

