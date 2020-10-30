Hyperion Renewables continues to expand its PV plant portfolio and is now working on green hydrogen production and distributed generation projects.From pv magazine Spain Hyperion Renewables, a Portugal-based independent power producer, has connected its fourth unsubsidized PV project to the grid in its home market. The 46 MW plant is located in Ferreira do Alentejo, southern Portugal. It is part of a 247 MW portfolio of unsubsidized solar projects and is the fourth such plant to come online. The company's other three operational projects are the Cartaxo (10 MW) and Amareleja (18 MW) arrays, which ...

