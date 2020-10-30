Protein Hydrolysates Market Worth $ 350.26 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 14.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Growing demand for plant-based & animal-based protein hydrolysates in the sports industry and demand for the product as a dietary supplement, for infant nutrition, & as a nutraceutical is expected to drive market growth
Jersey City, N.J., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Protein Hydrolysates Market by Type (Milk Protein Hydrolysate, Plant Protein Hydrolysate, Animal Protein Hydrolysate), by Source (Animal, Plant), by Application (Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Nutraceuticals), by Form (Powder, Liquid), by Process (Acid and Alkaline Hydrolysis, Enzymatic Hydrolysis), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Protein Hydrolysates Market was valued at USD 130.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 350.26 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Protein Hydrolysates Market
202 - Pages
126 - Tables
37 - Figures
Global Protein Hydrolysate Market Overview
Factors such as the growing demand for plant-based and animal-based protein hydrolysates in the sports industry are the crucial growth drivers for the global Protein hydrolysate market. Increasing demand for the product as a dietary supplement, for infant nutrition, and as a nutraceutical is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the product is widely used in sports medicines as it enables improved absorption of amino acids as compared to intact proteins, resulting in optimum nutrient delivery to the muscles. Besides, the use of the product in infant formula to enhance the absorption of amino acids and gain optimum nutrient value of protein is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Increasing health awareness, leading to the consumption of functional and nutritional food among consumers is another considerable growth driving factors for the global protein hydrolysates market.
Owing to benefits such as easy digestibility, demand for protein hydrolysates is significantly growing in weight management products. The most common protein hydrolysates seen in weight management are whey protein hydrolysates. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the fastest-growing, in terms of both value and volume, in the global protein hydrolysates market, during the forecast period. The increase in population and per capita income in China and India, clubbed with increasing preference for protein hydrolysate products is expected to drive the demand from end-user markets such as animal feed, clinical nutrition, and infant nutrition.The major players in the market are Nestle SA, Abbott Nutrition, Danone Nutricia, Koninklijke DSM NV, Glanbia PLC, Kerry Group PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Frieslandcampina, Tate and Lyle PLC, Arla Foods.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Protein Hydrolysate Market On the basis of Type, Source, Application, Form, Process, and Geography.
- Protein Hydrolysate Market by Type
- Milk Protein Hydrolysate
- Plant Protein Hydrolysate
- Animal Protein Hydrolysate
- Protein Hydrolysate Market by Application
- Sports Nutrition
- Infant Nutrition
- Dietary Supplements
- Nutraceuticals
- Protein Hydrolysate Market by Process
- Acid and Alkaline Hydrolysis
- Enzymatic Hydrolysis
- Protein Hydrolysate Market by Form
- Powder
- Liquid
- Protein Hydrolysate Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
