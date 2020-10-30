41-765 Analog Output/Current Loop Simulator Modules tests transceivers using 4-20mA current loops

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, today launched its model 41-765 Analog Output/Current Loop Simulator Modules, which are aimed at simulating industrial control transceivers, utilizing 4-20mA current loops. Part of an expanding range of PXI simulation modules from Pickering, the 41-765 also enables slew rates to be programmed so that different sensors can be effectively mimicked.

The 41-765 Analog Output/Current Loop Simulators feature multiple output modes, 4-20mA, 0-24mA, +/-24mA, 0-5V, +/-5V, and +/-12mV, which also improve simulation accuracy and versatility. The modules include built-in relays for shorts and opens functionality enabling fault insertion testing on every channel. Devices can also work in Full Isolation mode to avoid ground loops.

Delivering from 4 up to 16 channels in one PXI slot, the 41-765 modules are the highest density simulators of their type, freeing up PXI or LXI/USB chassis slots for other instrumentation. The new modules feature an easy-to-use soft front panel. Kernel and VISA drivers are included, and all major programming environments, including C/C++, .NET, Python, LabVIEW and MATLAB, are supported.

Comments Paul Bovingdon, Simulation Product Manager, Pickering Interfaces: "Most simulators are manual hand-held devices. By automating the process, the 41-765 Analog Output/Current Loop Simulator Modules save time and improve accuracy in simulation applications such as Hardware-In-The Loop.

Designed to simulate industrial current loop transceivers in applications such as process instrumentation, PID (Proportional-Integral-Derivative) controllers, SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems, and PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers), the 41-765 modules carry a three-year warranty. The modules can self-power using the PXI chassis supply or can be powered externally in full isolation mode. A channel can source or sink, emulating a transmitter or receiver. A PXIe version is available upon customer request. Pickering also provides a full range of compatible cables and breakouts. More details can be found at: https://www.pickeringtest.com/product/41-765-001-analog-output-current-loop-simulator-module-16-channel.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

