Nasdaq Riga decided on October 30, 2020 to make changes in the observation status applied to Baltic Dairy Board, SIA (BDBB180024A, ISIN LV0000801595). Baltic Dairy Board, SIA on October 30, 2020 has paid the listing fee. Therefore, the circumstances for which the observation status was supplemented on October 2, 2020 have ceased to exist. The observation status which was applied on May 2, 2019 is still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.