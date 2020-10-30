Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Atlanta Luxury Real Estate Broker, Lori Lane of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, Featured on Women Who Lead Online Video Series

Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, was a recent special guest on "Women Who Lead," where she gave insight on how she led Luxury Collection to become the leader in luxury real estate marketing across the Greater Atlanta area.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Senior Vice President, Lori Lane, recently appeared as a special guest on 'Women Who Lead,' an online video series that highlights conversations with women who are paving the way and setting the standard for leadership throughout the real estate industry. Hosted by Teresa Palacios Smith, Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer HSF Affiliates LLC, this episode featured luxury market leaders across the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network and gave insight into how these women lead their teams and companies to success.

"Thank you to Teresa Palacios Smith for inviting me to be a part of this inspiring series," said Lane. "The opportunity to share what we have been able to accomplish and are working on at Georgia Properties is something that always excites me. I love being able to collaborate with those across our network and am grateful to be a part of an organization with so many impactful female leaders."

During the discussion, Lane shared how she got her start in the luxury marketplace and how she has grown Luxury Collection to become the leader in luxury real estate marketing across the Greater Atlanta area. Lane is responsible for creating a unique marketing strategy that incorporates iconic fashion and the five senses into all Luxury Collection marketing materials to evoke an aspirational response from consumers. This never before seen approach resulted in a market share increase of 110% and over $1.3 billion in sales volume in only four years.

Later in the show, Lane reflects on her leadership style and how she works with her aspiring team to build successful and creative strategies. She closed out her time by sharing words of wisdom for the next generation of female leaders and how she prides herself on being a role model to the women she works with.

"I work with a lot of women from all different ages, and I love the fact that I get to be in a mentorship role," said Lane. "I always want to be an example to them of how to lead and make sure that my actions transfer to them in a positive way and instill confidence and empowerment."

Lane's consistent pursuit of excellence has led to many Luxury Collection initiatives and her team's professional evolution. By modeling effective leadership and serving as a mentor to her staff, she continues to foster a culture of growth and collaboration that helps establish Luxury Collection as the leader in luxury real estate marketing across the Greater Atlanta area.

Click here to watch the full episode of Women Who Lead: Luxury Market Leaders.

About Luxury Collection Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Luxury Collection is an award-winning division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Year after year, Luxury Collection continues to set the standard in the marketing and selling of luxury properties throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Backed by the power of one of the most respected brands globally, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is globally recognized as redefining luxury real estate. Through an extensive and innovative marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources, along with access to the vast global and local Berkshire Hathaway network, leading to more leads and closings for Luxury Collection listings.

