Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Prostatype Genomics AB, company registration number 556726-0285 fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Prostatype Genomics AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 3, 2020. Shares Short name: PROGEN -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 13,186,870 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014684569 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 207035 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556726-0285 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: PROGEN TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants to be 3,885,320 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO entitles to 1 new share at subscription price 10.90 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: 27 January 2022 - 17 February 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 15 February 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014956462 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 207048 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46707559551.