IamFire Plc - Extension of Reporting Deadline

30 October 2020



IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("IamFire" or the "company")



Extension of Reporting Deadline



Iamfire announces that, due to logistical issues arising from Covid - 19 restrictions and in accordance with the Stakeholder Update released by the Aquis Stock Exchange on 31 March 2020, the Company has been granted an extension of one month for the publication of its annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2020. The Company will publish these results as soon as possible, and by no later than 30 November 2020.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.



Enquiries

IamFire plc:

Website - https://iamfireplc.com

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)

burnsstb@iamfireplc.com

Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman)

mb@iamfireplc.com

Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)